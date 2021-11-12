Will Smith Recalls His Mom Catching Him Having Sex As A Teen

Will Smith has recalled his mom catching him have sex with his girlfriend Melanie Parker when he was in high school. In his new memoir Will, he wrote, “mom flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking.”

He continued, “As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor. I’m still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night. To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to me.”

Will Smith’s memoir is out today (November 12th).