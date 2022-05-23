Will Smith Recalls Having A Vision Of His Career Being Ruined Prior To Oscars Slap

During an interview on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Will Smith revealed that he had a vision of his career being ruined. This interview was taped prior to Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars back in March. Smith said that despite not being into drugs, there had been a two year period where he had gotten into ayahuasca and took 14 “journeys.” He described the one in question as the “most hellish psychological experience of my life.”

He explained, “I drank, and it usually takes about 45 minutes to kick in. And I’m sitting there and you always feel like, ‘Maybe it won’t kick in this time.’ So I’m drinking and sitting there and then all of a sudden it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away and my career is going away.”

He added, “My whole life is getting destroyed.” Will continued, saying that as the vision went on, he heard his daughter Willow calling out for help, at which point he stopped caring about anything else.

He explained, “Then slowly, I stopped caring about my money, I just wanted to get to Willow. I stopped caring about my house, I stopped caring about my career.” Smith said that the vision helped him gain a new perspective on life. He explained, “This is my fear in real life, and I’m in there and I’m wanting to vomit and all of that, and I hear a voice saying: ‘This is what the f**k it is. This is what the f**k life is.'”

In other news, despite the infamous Oscars slap, the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise is still happening. According to Page Six, Sony chairman Tom Rothman denied rumors that the film was halted indefinitely, saying, “That was inaccurate….That movie’s been in development and still is.” He continued, “There weren’t any brakes to pump because the car wasn’t moving.”