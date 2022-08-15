Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Martha Stewart + More!

WILL SMITH AND JADA PINKETT SMITH SPOTTED ON FIRST OUTING TOGETHER SINCE OSCARS SLAP: According to Entertainment Tonight, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were photographed together on Saturday (August 13th) for the first time since the infamous Oscars slap in March. The pair were seen leaving Nobu, a restaurant in Malibu that’s a celebrity hotspot. Will gave the photographer the peace sign, and Jada could be seen trailing behind, holding onto his navy-blue polo shirt.

MARTHA STEWART SAYS PETE DAVIDSON IS LIKE THE SON SHE NEVER HAD: Martha Stewart quickly cleared things up when The Daily Mail asked her if she could be Pete Davidson’s next lover—following his recent split from Kim Kardashian. “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” she said. “He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”

TROY KOTSUR RETRIEVES STOLEN JEEP … AND OSCAR: On Sunday (August 14th), CODA actor Troy Kotsur posted to Twitter to share that someone had taken off with his Jeep—and the Oscar that was inside it. In a post that has since been taken down, Kotsur shared a photo of himself with Mesa, Arizona, police and wrote, “A little kid stole my Jeep while I have Oscar award in my Jeep. The city of Mesa, Az found my Jeep and Oscar award too! Thanks!”

JUSTIN SYLVESTER CLARIFIES WHAT WAS HAPPENING IN VIRAL VIDEO WITH JENNA BUSH: After a video started circulating showing Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester pushing away Today host Jennifer Bush during a cooking segment on the Today show, fans started commenting saying Bush was invading Sylvester’s personal space. However, Sylvester explained that the video was taken out of context. In a video posted to Instagram, Sylvester said, “Some people thought that she was invading my space, and that’s actually not true.” What was really going on is that he was “flirting with the chef,” and pushed her away so that he “could have a one-on-one moment with the chef.” He added, “When I tell you that girl is one of the nicest, most welcoming people I’ve ever met.”