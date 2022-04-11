Will Smith Is Banned From The Academy Awards For 10 Years

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending all Academy events, including the Academy Awards, for 10 years. This comes after the King Richard actor slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

In a letter addressed to the “family” of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said, “For a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events.”

They also expressed “deep gratitude to [Chris Rock] for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.”

Smith responded to the decision with a brief statement, saying, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”



CHRIS ROCK SAYS HE WON’T TALK ABOUT OSCARS SLAP UNTIL HE ‘GET[S] PAID’

While on his comedy tour Friday (April 8th), Chris Rock addressed his silence on Will Smith slapping him at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

At the Fantasy Springs show in Indio, California, Rock said, “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid.”

Us Weekly reports that he added, “Life is good. I got my hearing back.”