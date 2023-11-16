Will Smith Denies Having Sex With Duane Martin

Will Smith is denying the rumors that he and his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Duane Martin, had sex. The King Richard actor’s rep told TMZ on Tuesday (November 14th), “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”

This comes after Smith’s former assistant, Brother Bilal, claimed he caught the pair having anal sex on the set of the show. “I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Bilal said on Monday’s (November 13th) episode of the Unwine With Tasha K podcast.

Jada Pinkett Smith also addressed the rumor on Wednesday’s (November 15th) episode of The Breakfast Club podcast. “We’re going to take legal action,” she said. “It’s one thing to have your opinion on somebody versus making up salacious, malicious stories.”