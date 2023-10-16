Will Smith Comments On Jada Pinkett Smith’s New Memoir

Will Smith shared his reaction to all the details revealed in Jada Pinkett Smith’s new memoir titled Worthy. One of the many things the Set It Off actress writes about is the fact that the pair have been secretly separated since 2016.

The Men in Black actor told The New York Times in an email that the book “kind of woke [him] up a bit.” He also feels that Pinkett Smith is more “resilient, clever and compassionate than [he’d] understood.”

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,” the King Richard actor added. “And you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”