Will Smith And Jada Pinkett-Smith Vacation In Bahamas Amid August Alsina Scandal

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith apparently needed a getaway amid all of the August Alsina drama. According to Page Six, the couple are currently staying at The Albany, a $3,000 a night resort in the Bahamas.

Their couple and their daughter Willow flew to the Bahamas right after filming the “entanglement” episode of Red Table Talk.

In other news, Angela Yee opened up about her interview with Alsina,saying that he could have said a lot more than he did. She told the Jasmine Brand, “I feel like there’s so much more he could’ve said, and the details are still kept private. The fact is, they were in an entanglement – or whatever you wanna call it – and it is what it is. Will knew about it. It wasn’t a secret. He wasn’t messing up their marriage. August went through a lot…if that’s what he had to do to heal himself- to tell the world, ‘This is what happened to me,’ then it is what it is.”