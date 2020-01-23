Will Lori Loughlin‘s Daughters Have To Testify Against Her?

Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia Jade and Bella may serve as “star witnesses” against her and husband Mossimo Giannulli, according to reports. The pair have pleaded not guilty to allegations that they paid $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California under false pretenses.

The alleged plot had the parents telling the girls to pose for fake “action” photos that made it look like they were rowing athletes.

Prosecutors plan to ask Bella “about the photo she took on a rowing machine prior to being admitted. Bella did so at the direction of her parents,” a source tells Us Weekly.

The girls could theoretically invoke the Fifth Amendment and refuse to testify. Bella and Olivia are no longer enrolled at USC and Olivia Jade is attempting to resurrect her career as an influencer.

Lori and Mossimo face decades behind bars if convicted. Their trial begins this year.