Will Ferrell to Adapt ‘Eurovision’ Movie into Broadway Musical

Will Ferrell has confirmed plans to adapt his 2020 film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, into a Broadway stage musical. The movie features Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as Icelandic musicians competing in the Eurovision Song Contest. Ferrell, along with Harper Steele and Anthony King, is working on the book for the musical. Savan Kotecha is composing the music, and Alex Timbers is set to direct the production. “We are more than excited to bring Eurovision to Broadway,” Ferrell said in a statement Wednesday. “The stage musical is a perfect place to continue our celebration of all the things we love about this amazing and unifying song competition.” (Upi)