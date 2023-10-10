Will Ferrell Crashes Frat Party At The University Of Southern California

Will Ferrell is going viral on TikTok, after the Elf actor crashed a frat party at his alma mater, the University of Southern California, over the weekend.

Multiple TikTok videos are making the rounds showing Ferrell behind a DJ booth, wearing sunglasses and a USC hat, as he’s surrounded by students at the party. The Barbie actor can also be seen clapping his hands above his head to the tune of Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.”

Some are comparing the clips to his character “Frank the Tank” from the 2003 movie Old School. Ferrell graduated from USC in 1990 with a degree in sports information. His son, Magnus, is currently a sophomore there.