Will Ferrell Asks Kerry Washington To Run For President

Will Ferrell is ready to have a woman in the White House. The Barbie actor took the stage at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment gala on Thursday (December 7th) and said, “Isn’t it just time for women to run the planet?”

Ferrell commented on how men just haven’t been cutting the mustard. “I’m not just trying to placate you, I swear, but I don’t know what else to do because we — men — we’ve been running the show since, what, 10,000 B.C., and we’re not doing so good,” he said. “So, please, can you guys just take over?”

Most specifically, the Elf actor asked Kerry Washington to run for president. “Kerry, you’ve always been amazing in everything you’ve ever done and an incredible advocate for so many different things. Can you just run for president? Please? We’ll pay you. We’ll do a GoFundMe right in this room and we’ll launch you,” he pleaded.

Later, the Scandal star took the stage to accept the Equity in Entertainment Award. “Giving the same thing to different people who are at different starting points doesn’t allow everyone the same opportunity to succeed,” she said during her acceptance speech. “Equity is not simple … Because, let’s be clear: This is not a level playing field. We are not — in real life — on equal ground.”