‘Wicked,’ ‘Thundermans,’ ‘Cobra Kai’ Win Top Kids’ Choice Awards

At the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Wicked was named Favorite Movie, with its star Ariana Grande voted Favorite Movie Actress. Jack Black earned the Favorite Movie Actor honor for his role in Minecraft. In the TV categories, The Thundermans was deemed Favorite Kids TV Show. Cobra Kai cast-mates Xolo Maridueña and Peyton List took home the prizes for Favorite Male and Female TV Star (Family), while XO, Kitty won for Favorite Family TV Show, America’s Got Talent won for Favorite Reality TV Show, and SpongeBob SquarePants won for Favorite Cartoon. Additionally, SZA was voted Favorite Female Music Artist, Bruno Mars won for Favorite Male Music Artist, and Stray Kids scored the Favorite Music Group trophy. The event also saw Jack Black presented with the King of Comedy life-achievement award and Rihanna with the ICON Silver Blimp Award. (UPI)