‘Wicked’ Sing-Along Screenings Will Begin On Christmas Day

Over 1,000 theaters worldwide will host sing-along screenings of the hit movie Wicked starting on Christmas Day, featuring lyrics projected on-screen for audience participation. The showings will also include an exclusive video introduction from stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The blockbuster musical has broken box office records since its release on November 22, becoming the highest-grossing Broadway musical adaptation in film history. Standard screenings, without audience participation, will also remain available. “The overwhelming response to Wicked has been remarkable,” Universal said in a statement. “These sing-along screenings offer fans a unique opportunity to become part of the story they’ve embraced so enthusiastically.” (Source)