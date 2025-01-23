‘Wicked,’ ‘Shrinking,’ Billie Eilish Among GLAAD Media Awards Nominees

The 2025 GLAAD Media Awards nominations have been announced, celebrating LGBTQ creators and stories across film, television, music and other media. Wicked, Queer, Love Lies Bleeding, Mean Girls, and My Old Ass lead the film category. Notable TV entries include Abbott Elementary, Ghosts, Hacks, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Chi, and Star Trek: Discovery, while artists like Adam Lambert, Billie Eilish, Doechi, Elton John, Joy Oladokun, Kali Uchis, Omar Apollo, Orville Peck, Tove Lo and Victoria Monet are up for music awards. The 36th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on March 27th. (THR)