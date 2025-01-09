‘Wicked,’ ‘Shogun’ Lead SAG Award Nominations With Five Each

The 2025 SAG Award nominations have been announced, with Wicked leading the film side with five nods, followed by A Complete Unknown and Emilia Pérez with four and three nominations, respectively. These films are all up for the best cast award, along with Conclave and The Last Showgirl. In the TV categories, Shogun tops the nominations with five, followed by The Bear with four and The Diplomat with three. SAG Awards host Kristen Bell is also nominated for best actress in a comedy series for Nobody Wants This. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Shrine Auditorium, streaming live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. (THR)