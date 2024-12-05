‘Wicked’ Reportedly Banned In Kuwait Over LGBTQ+ Casting

Wicked has been removed from cinema listings in Kuwait on the eve of its local release, without an official reason given by public officials. Speculation suggests the move may be related to an LGBTQ+ character in the film and the LGBTQ+ identities of several cast members, including Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode and Bronwyn James. The decision follows previous bans by Kuwait, including one on Barbie last year for portraying “ideas and beliefs that are alien to Kuwaiti society and public order.” Despite this setback, Wicked has already seen immense success with $360 million earned so far globally. (Billboard)