‘Wicked’ Opens To Record $114 Million, ‘Gladiator II’ Starts With $56 Million

Wicked dominated the weekend box office, claiming the top spot in North America with a $114 million debut. That’s the third largest domestic opening of the year following Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2. It’s also the fourth highest-grossing musical debut in history, and the best opening (by far) for a Broadway adaptation. In second place, Gladiator II opened with $56 million domestically, while securing $165.5 million in international earnings for a global total of $221 million. Red One and Bonhoeffer. Pastor. Spy. Assassin followed, landed in third and fourth place respectively, with Venom: The Last Dance rounding out the top five with $4 million. (Variety)