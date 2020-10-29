Why Kylie Jenner Didn?t Attend Kim Kardashian?s 40th Birthday Party

After Kim Kardashian released a slew of photos from her week-long birthday bash at a private island, fans noticed one notable absence: her sister Kylie Jenner. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source said Kylie was unable to attend the party due to work commitments. This could be true, as Kylie has been busy with the release of a new Leopard collection with her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, as well as an appearance in a Halloween makeup tutorial with YouTuber James Charles. However, Kylie did make some time for travel, enjoying a weekend getaway with Travis Scott and her daughter, Stormi. Another absence at Kim’s Party? Kanye West, who did not appear in many family photos; however, Kourtney posted a pic of him bike riding on her Instagram story Tuesday (10/27).