Why Jennifer Aniston Almost Quit Acting

While Jennifer Aniston has had a wildly successful career for almost three decades in Hollywood, most recently in Apple+’s The Morning Show, she almost walked away.

Aniston spoke on about on the SmartLess podcast, in a talk with co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. “I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind,” she answered, “which it never did before.”

An “unprepared project,” she revealed, “sucked the life out of me.”

“I don’t know if this is what interests me,” she recalled thinking.

So what would her runner’s up career be? Interior design. “I love it. It’s my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me.”

Looking back, she also revealed her favorite project. “I loved, well, obviously Friends. That’s a no brainer…I would have to say that would be number one.”

And a favorite co-star. I always love shooting with [Adam] Sandler. Just Go With It was super fun. We’ve known each other since we were 19.” The two also co-starred in Murder Mystery and have another project together coming up.