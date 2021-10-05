Why George Clooney Won’t Co-Star With Ben Affleck, Who Talks ‘The Flash’ + J. Lo

Ben Affleck and George Clooney are two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but they’ve yet to co-star in a film. Clooney has directed Affleck in a few movies, most recently The Tender Bar, and they both recently discussed the experience.

“We had great experience working together previously, he produced Argo [with me],” Affleck recalled, referring to the 2012 drama that won Best Picture, earning Oscars for both Affleck and Clooney. “He just has so much experience doing his thing, doing this job, and it’s like, such a gift. Because it cuts through all the noise and gets right to the x, y, z. Bing, bang, boom.”

As for whether or not Affleck would ever act alongside Clooney, the star admitted, “I would love to.”

“He’s gotta hire me,” Affleck added. “I mean, he’s gotta cast himself and hire me. Maybe that’s the next step.”

“He’s a really really smart actor, and what I really learned about George as an actor, is George really understands exactly how to kind of calibrate a performance. He really understands the audience’s expectations,” Affleck shared. “The truth is, he’s just really good at this thing.”

Clooney nixed that idea though: “He’s a foot taller than me! He makes me look like Mickey Rooney when I stand next to this guy.”

Plus: “I think it would be too much sexy for one screen. Because he’s a one-time sexiest man. But not a two time,” he added quickly, referring to his own titles as People‘s Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 and 2006. “I’m just gonna say that… but [yeah], it would be too much sexy, I think, for one film.”

THE FLASH

Affleck also spoke to Variety about reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Andy Muschietti-directed The Flash.

He said: “It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult. This was really lovely. Really fun.”

He also said, “I had a great time,” before cracking, “I’m probably under some gag order that I’m not even aware that I probably just violated and I’m now going to be sued.”

J. LO

Regarding his renewed romance with his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez, he said: “I’m very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good.”