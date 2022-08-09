Whoopi Goldberg Once Got Into An Elevator ‘Fart War’ With Robin Williams And Billy Crystal

Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter, Amara Skye Dean, shared her “favorite” story about the Ghost actress in a preview clip of Entertainment Weekly’s Claim to Fame … And it involves a “fart war” with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal.

In the clip, Dean recalled the story her grandmother once told her. “[She], Robin Williams and Billy Crystal [were] standing in an elevator, and Robin Williams was just farting his life away. I guess they were Dutch-ovening each other, just basking in the ambiance of farts,” she said.

Sharing that “she likes to fart,” Dean added, “Whoopee cushions, farts. That’s how Caryn Johnson became Whoopi Goldberg.”