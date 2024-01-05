Whoopi Goldberg Denies Online Rumor That She’s On Jeffrey Epstein’s List

Whoopi Goldberg is shutting down the rumor that she’s on the list of people connected to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. On Thursday’s (January 4th) episode of The View, The Color Purple actor commented on the “fake” lists that have been circulating on social media, including one that names celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Barack Obama, Beyoncé, and George Clooney.

“They said I was on the island and I’m, like, I don’t go anywhere,” Goldberg said. “I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody, but apparently there are a lot of these kind of sites that are … satire sites. But people don’t realize that they can be harmful.”

The Ghost actor added, “Don’t believe unless I tell you about me. You’ll know if I’m doing something. I have nothing to hide … It’s so insane and you know I don’t go anywhere.”