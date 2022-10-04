Whoopi Goldberg Corrects Film Critic Who Thought She Was Wearing A Fat Suit In ‘Till’

On Monday’s (October 3rd) episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg called out a film critic who wrote that she found Goldberg’s fat suit “distracting” in the movie Till, which had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival over the weekend. However, Goldberg clarified that she wasn’t wearing one.

“I don’t really care about how you felt about the movie,” the Ghost actress said. “But you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. That was me. That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit.” Goldberg was taking steroids at the time of filming to treat her sciatica symptoms.

She added, “It’s OK not be a fan of movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out. Just comment on the acting. And if you have a question, ask somebody. I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”