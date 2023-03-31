Whoopi Goldberg, Charlamagne Tha God Defend Anchor Who Used Snoop Dogg Quote On-Air

After a news anchor from Mississippi hasn’t been put back on the air after saying “fo shizzle, my nizzle” while describing Snoop Dogg’s latest wine company expansion, Whoopi Goldberg and Charlamagne Tha God spoke out against the news outlet’s actions. “That’s not a reason to fire that woman,” said Charlamagne while taping an episode of The Breakfast Club. “She probably has no idea nizzle is a derivative of the N-word…she just thinks she’s sounding cool repeating Snoop Dogg.” Goldberg echoed the sentiment: “If there is something someone says…give them the opportunity to explain why they said it, at least give them the grace of saying, ‘You know what? I’ve just been informed that I should not have done that,’ as opposed to, ‘You’re out.'” (VIBE)