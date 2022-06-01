Whoopi Goldberg Calls For A Ban On The AR-15 Rifle

Following the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last week, Whoopi Goldberg spoke out about the sale of assault rifles on Tuesday’s (May 31st) episode of The View. In particular, she called for a ban on the AR-15.

“I don’t care, NRA — you’ve got to give that gun up. You can have your other ‘yee-haw’ guns, whatever you want,” she said.

Getting a little heated, Goldberg continued, “The AR-15 is not a hunting gun. It is not a gun where you’re going to go out and shoot your dinner. This gun is meant to kill people, that’s what it’s for, and you can’t have it anymore.”

Later in the broadcast, Goldberg brought the leaked Roe v. Wade opinion into the discussion as well. “I don’t want all your guns the way you don’t want to take away all my rights to abortion. I don’t want all your guns. I want that AR-15. I want it. And we’re going to vote it out. So it’s going to not be acceptable,” she added.