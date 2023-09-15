Whoopi Goldberg Asks Alyssa Farah Griffin If She’s Pregnant On ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg stunned Alyssa Farah Griffin during Thursday’s (September 14th) episode of The View, when she interrupted herself to ask Farah Griffin if she was pregnant. The cohosts were discussing Mitt Romney’s retirement at the time.

“And so the toughest thing for me has been to watch the disregard for people—” the Ghost actress said, before turning to the former White House Director of Strategic Communications and asking, “Are you pregnant?”

Farah Griffin’s jaw dropped as she replied with a laugh, “No! Oh my God! You can’t say that while my mother-in-law is here! She’s been dying for me to get pregnant.”

“Why would you say that?” Joy Behar chimed in to ask.

“I just got a vibe,” Goldberg said. “Forgive me. I’m just, I just … you have this … I see a glow.”

Farah Griffin revealed that she and her husband, Justin Griffin, “are thinking about it.” She added, “I’ll take a test when I get home just to be sure.”