Whitney Purvis Claims Ex Blocked Her From Attending Son’s Funeral

Whitney Purvis, former 16 & Pregnant star, alleged that her ex, Weston Gosa Sr., prevented her and her family from attending their son Weston Gosa Jr.’s funeral. Purvis shared her side of the story in a lengthy post on Facebook, claiming that Gosa Sr. denied them entry due to their strained relationship. She further alleged that they were not even on the guest list, despite her attempts to reconcile. But Gosa Sr. soon countered, insisting that he informed Purvis of the funeral schedule and even showed proof of her inclusion on the guest list. He claims she arrived 15 minutes, after the chapel’s doors were locked. He and Purvis have a long history of relationship drama. (People)