When Did Kim Kardashian West Decide To Leave Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have not commented on speculation that they’re divorcing, but it’s in the works, according to a new report.

A source tells ET that she has been “done” with him since July.

“Kim has been over Kanye in a romantic sense for a while but loves him as the father of their kids and doesn't want to embarrass or hurt him,” the source says. “Her last real attempt to make their relationship work was when she flew to Wyoming in July and she was seen crying in the car with him. After that, she just knew that she had to be done for good.”

As fans may recall, Kim visited Kanye after a political rally in which the then-presidential candidate claimed that she and her momager Kris Jenner were “trying to lock him up.” He also claimed he’d wanted to abort their first child, North.

That did it. “Other than the concern for her own family, Kim takes her career, businesses, and image very seriously and keeps that in mind with all her relationships and choices,” the source shares. “Kanye's actions have affected all aspects of her life.”

“Kim is able to cut things off more easily … and has reached her limit and she is at a point where she feels like things are done in a romantic sense,” the source continues.

On Instagram, Kim made headlines for publishing pics of herself not wearing her wedding ring, in what many see as public confirmation of the reports.