What's Going on With Kim and Kanye?

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have had a rougher year than most, and it’s been pretty bad for everyone. As many will recall, Kanye aired several issues they had while campaigning for president, including talks of divorce with Kim. She even went public at one point, blaming Kanye’s behavior on a bipolar episode.

All of this has caused understandable tension in the marriage, and these days, insiders tell People, the pair “very much live separate lives.”

“Kim seems happy” and is “very focused on work and causes,” they added. “She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform. This is her passion. Her family is very proud of her.”

Most recently, Kim was working to halt the execution of Brandon Bernard, but failed to convince President Donald Trump to hit pause. He was executed Thursday after being convicted of murder as a teen in 2000.

Meanwhile, Kim is done with the Elf on the Shelf. She shared a hilarious post on IG Story of four different Elf on a Shelf dolls in faux quarantine—each belongs to one of her and Kanye’s kids—clearly overwhelmed by the pressure of moving the elves every day.