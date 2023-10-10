WGA, Travis Kelce, Angelina Jolie + More!

WGA VOTES TO RATIFY CONTRACT: Variety reports that the Writer’s Guild of America has voted to ratify the union’s new contract, putting an end to one of the longest strikes in Hollywood history. “Through solidarity and determination, we have ratified a contract with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of our combined membership,” WGA West president Meredith Stiehm said. “Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago.” Writers in Hollywood were on strike for 148 days before reaching a deal with studios. The actors union, SAG-AFTRA, remains on strike.

‘KELCE’ IS NOW PRIME VIDEO’S MOST-WATCHED DOCUMENTARY IN THE UNITED STATES: Deadline reports that, amid Travis Kelce’s new relationship with Taylor Swift, the documentary titled Kelce has become Prime Video’s most-watched documentary film in the United States ever. According to the outlet, the film follows “Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce‘s epic year leading to his Super Bowl LVII matchup against his brother Travis.” It beat out Val, a documentary about Batman Forever actor Val Kilmer, for the top spot.

CHECK OUT THE FIRST-LOOK PHOTOS OF ANGELINA JOLIE AS MARIA CALLAS FOR NEW BIOPIC: According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Pablo Larrain released two first-look photos of Angelina Jolie as opera singer Maria Callas from a forthcoming biopic. The film, titled Maria, will focus on her final days in Paris in the 1970s. “I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas’s remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation,” Larrain said in a statement.

THE PREMIERE DATE FOR THE FINAL SEASON OF ‘THE CROWN’ IS ANNOUNCED: On Monday (October 9th), Netflix dropped a teaser for the sixth season of The Crown. Entertainment Tonight reports that the teaser features Claire Foy and Olivia Colman’s portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II from previous seasons, before panning to Imelda Staunton, the final actress to portray her. The first part of the final season will debut on November 16th, and the second part will be released on December 14th.