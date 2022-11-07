Westworld, Rachel Brosnahan, Colin Mochrie + More!

‘WESTWORLD’ IS CANCELLED AFTER FOUR SEASONS: Entertainment Tonight reports that Westworld’s fourth season will be its last. HBO confirmed the news in a statement, writing, “Over the past four seasons, [creators] Lisa [Joy] and Jonah [Nolan] have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cause of cancellation lies in the show’s viewership numbers, which dropped from 12 million during the first season to 4 million during the fourth.

DISNEY DROPS VACCINE REQUIREMENT ON MOST OF ITS SHOWS: Deadline reports that Disney is no longer requiring the casts on its U.S. productions to be vaccinated, including shows like Grey’s Anatomy and 9-1-1. A few shows, such as The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, are keeping the requirement in place. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher commented on the news in a recent TikTok video that was captioned, “@disney pulls the plug on vaccine mandates! Way to go Mickey!!!!”

RACHEL BROSNAHAN SAYS GOODBYE TO ‘MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL:’ Rachel Brosnahan took to Instagram on Saturday (November 5th) to bid adieu to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel after five seasons. Along with a photo of Midge walking out of the bar where it all began, she wrote, “That’s a series wrap on The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. This thing was lightning in a bottle. A cast, a crew and creators who got to time travel for 5 years together. It changed my life. I’m eternally grateful. I’ll have more words later, but for now… Thank you and goodnight.”

‘WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?’ TO END AFTER 12 SEASONS: On Friday (November 4th), Colin Mochrie announced that the 12th season of the CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? revival will be the last. “Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line. In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years,” he wrote. According to People, Mochrie appeared on the British version of the show in 1991 and joined the U.S. version in 1998. He returned for the CW revival in 2013 and has appeared regularly since.