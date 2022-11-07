Wes Bentley Says Robert Downey Jr. ‘Saved’ Him During The ‘Deepest Throes’ Of His Addiction

Wes Bentley opened up to Page Six recently about his heroin addiction in the aughts—and how Robert Downey Jr. helped him get clean.

“I was in the deepest throes of my addiction and in the worst place and at death’s door, I guess, or at risk of it and I saw him be so bold and brave and open and it saved me,” he said.

“So I thought if I do that too, I can maybe pass that on to somebody else,” Bentley shared. The American Horror Story actor has been sober since 2009.

Bentley shared that his addiction started shortly after starring in American Beauty. “I never had money before, so there was a lot of combination of things I wasn’t prepared for,” he added.