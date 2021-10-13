Wendy Williams Will Not Be Returning To Show Next Week

Wendy Williams will not return to host her titular show due to “serious” health complications, producers revealed Tuesday.

She was previously diagnosed with breakthrough COVID after being vaccinated, and has not appeared in public September. She was also reportedly taken to the hospital and given a mental health evaluation.

But The Wendy Williams Show will go on, her production company Debmar-Mercury revealed.

The show, however, will go on and will “start airing originals on Monday, Oct. 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly,” the announcement read.

On social media, they wrote: “Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis.”

“She is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties,” they said.

Sources told Page Six the show has also been reaching out to past guests “to see who’s around next week.”

“It wasn’t a specific day,” one insider familiar with the situation said. “They’re trying to gauge how many past guests they can load up to appear for a show.”

Sources told Page Six that the production company may be grooming Nick Cannon to take over, as they also produce his show.