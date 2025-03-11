Wendy Williams Taken To Hospital After Dropping Troubling Note Outside Of Assisted Living Facility

Amid her efforts to end a legal guardianship, Wendy Williams was taken to the hospital yesterday following a welfare check at her assisted living facility in New York City. The former talk show host had dropped a note reading “Help! Wendy!!” out of her window. Facing ongoing legal battles regarding her conservatorship, Williams has expressed frustration over her lack of freedom and control, alleging restrictions on visitors, medications, and mobility within the facility. Recent court filings and documentary appearances have highlighted concerns over Wendy’s access to medical care and general well-being in the facility. (People)