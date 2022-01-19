Wendy Williams Show Source Says There’s ‘A Lot Of Truth’ To Reports About Her Health

A source from The Wendy Willams Show says that there is some truth to reports that have been coming out about Wendy Williams’ health. According to Page Six, the source said, “The truth is a lot of the stories that you are hearing about Wendy are true and they are coming straight from the staff.”

The source continued, “It’s one thing to see what we have seen in the studio, but it’s another thing when certain staff members make it to her home … When the cameras and mics are off, the liquor comes out.”However, a rep for Williams insists the stories about her health are “inaccurate” and dismissed rumors that she would never return to her show as “speculation.”

Meanwhile, sources told The Sun, “The spark is gone. That Wendy, who for ten years had that spark in her eyes, that cheeky grin and that little wink is not the same now. She’s not always functioning like she used to be. She has days where she needs help eating, getting out of bed and getting dressed.”

The source also added that Wendy is having problems recognizing people that she has previously closely worked with and there are days she has “no idea who they are.”

The first source also claimed, “The remaining staff speak amongst themselves. But a lot of the stories going around do have some truth to them. A lot of the staff have already left so [the ones who remain] do not feel like they still have loyalty to Wendy.”