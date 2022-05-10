Wendy Williams Says She Won’t Be Watching ‘Sherri’ In The Fall

Wendy Williams threw a little shade at Sherri Shepherd over the weekend during an Instagram Live with Fat Joe. The talk show host said she would not be tuning in to Shepherd’s talk show titled Sherri, which is set to take over The Wendy Williams Show’s time slot in the fall.

“I like her, but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s going to be doing and that’s really not my thing. Anyway, but I love being on my own show and I love that people love to watch it all the time,” Williams said.

Williams also commented on the state of her frozen bank accounts. “I know what kind of money I have. Unfortunately, I only have two dollars and nothing else. Everything is frozen and some people are involved with this and so that’s what I’m doing right now,” she said.

“I got people that will get that done, they will get it done. That’s why I don’t feel as though I will go away. I will get even bigger and bigger and bigger. Maybe I’ll talk about it while I’m doing my show. Maybe I’ll talk about it while I’m having dessert,” Williams added.



SHERRI SHEPHERD SAYS SHE’S ‘TRULY CONCERNED’ FOR WENDY WILLIAMS

Following Williams’ comments during an Instagram Live with Fat Joe over the weekend, Sherri Shepherd shared that she is “truly concerned” for the talk show host.

Page Six reports that Shepherd responded to Williams’ sentiments in her own Instagram Live over the weekend. “I did hear Wendy say she will not watch me on the new show. And that’s OK. You know, I understand,” Shepherd said.

She also asked fans to “pray” for Williams. “She’s going through a lot. I’m truly concerned for her,” Shepherd said.