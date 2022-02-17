Wendy Williams Says She Will ‘Come Back Stronger’

Wendy Williams has appeared in a new video, posted to a new Instagram account to let fans know she’s doing good. In the video, which is recorded by her son, Wendy is walking on the beach wearing a black hoodie. She said, “I am going back stronger . . . at 56 years old, certain things happen to people.”

She added, “I wanna be all that I can be and get back to the Wendy Williams Show . . .”

Wendy’s publicist also released a statement to Page Six, saying, “She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend.”

WENDY WILLIAMS AND EX HUSBAND KEVIN HUNTER GETTING ‘CLOSE’ AGAIN

Meanwhile, reports say that Wendy Williams and her ex husband Kevin Hunter are getting close again. According to RadarOnline, a source said, “Wendy has no one in her life but Kevin. She never had close friends and hasn’t spoken with her staff in months. After her mom died, Wendy didn’t even have a family. All she has in Kevin and the son they share together.”

The source continued, “Kevin is back in her life again out of necessity. He might not have treated her right in the past but when he was in her life none of this crazy stuff happened. He would never have allowed her bank to freeze her assets, and would have made sure Wendy went to work each day.”

WENDY WILLIAMS’ CASE AGAINST WELLS FARGO HAS BEEN SEALED

In other news, according to Page Six, Wendy’s legal battle with Wells Fargo has been sealed. Sealing the case allows for all relevant documents within the file to remain closed to the public and require a court order for access. According to Page Six, attorney David H. Pikus wrote a the letter one behalf of the bank to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth requesting a hearing to determine whether Williams is of sound enough mind to continue controlling her own assets.

He said, “We are concerned about [Williams’] situation. It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are being properly handled.”