Wendy Williams Says She Wasn’t Invited To Participate In The Finale Of Her Talk Show
Wendy Williams is speaking out about the final episode of her talk show. She told The Post that she wasn’t invited to be a part of it. She explained, “[Debmar-Mercury] didn’t ask me to do that, so I didn’t. I sat in my apartment and I watched it. And [I was] like, ‘Eek!’”
She continued, “Debmar-Mercury, in my opinion, should have done it with [me], not these other people on ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’ Except for Fat Joe. I love him. He’s my favorite.”
She also opened up about her upcoming podcast, The Wendy Williams Experience, saying, “If you’re extremely famous like I am, [hosting a podcast] will make more money than being on ‘The Wendy Williams Show.'”