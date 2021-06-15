Wendy Williams Recalls Interviewing Halle Berry In 2012

Wendy Williams has revealed that her interview with Halle Berry back in 2012 was so great that she didnt wash her boobs for two weeks. During an interview with Don Lemon, she explained, “By the end of the conversation, she flicked my boob and winked at me. I didn’t wash that boob for two weeks.” She continued, “I was so scared to meet her. When she walked into the room, everyone stopped. She looked directly at me and smiled, and I smiled back. Suddenly, I wasn’t scared. But suddenly, I felt like, ‘I’m going to ask her anything I want.’ And she said, ‘Wendy, girl, you can ask me whatever.’ And I did.”

WENDY WILLIAMS SPOTTED ON A DATE WITH GARY OWEN

Meanwhile, after shooting her shot last week, Wendy Williams was spotted on a date with actor/comedian Gary Owen. According to RadarOnline, sources say that the two were spotted at the reopening of Scott's restaurant in New York City last week. They were spotted sitting together in a booth, smiling, laughing and talking.