Wendy Williams, Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling + More!

WENDY WILLIAMS IS ‘BETTER THAN EVER’ AFTER LEAVING WELLNESS FACILITY: Wendy Williams’ publicist, Shawn Zanotti, exclusively told Entertainment Tonight that the former talk show host is “home and healing” after entering a wellness facility in August. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” Zanotti said. Williams also shared a message for her supporters: “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.”

OLIVIA WILDE GIVES SPEECH ON THE ‘BURNING HELLFIRE OF MISOGYNY’ AMID NANNY DRAMA: According to Page Six, Olivia Wilde gave a passionate speech about “fighting through the hellfire” of misogyny in Hollywood at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event Monday (October 17th)—just hours after The Daily Mail published a shocking interview with her and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny. “Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going,” Wilde said. “In fact, sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, ‘Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living.'” The Don’t Worry Darling director added, “No matter how much the patriarchy relies on us to cut each other down in order to weaken our collective power, we have to resist the urge to play by their self-serving rules.”

‘THE OFFICE’ FANS CAN’T GET ENOUGH OF MINDY KALING’S SELFIE WITH B.J. NOVAK: On Monday (October 17th), Mindy Kaling shared photos from the Academy Museum Gala over the weekend, including a selfie with her The Office costar B.J. Novak. Romance rumors have surrounded the pair for some time now. “YOU KNOW EXACTLY WHAT YOU’RE DOING WITH THAT LAST PIC,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Ryan and Kelly for life,” referring to their characters on the show. One Instagram user begged them to make it official. “Would u just get married already … you guys are just so stint together and I can feel your love for each other! Even if just friends you obviously have chemistry and a spark!” they wrote.

KELLY RIPA THANKS KATHIE LEE GIFFORD FOR SAYING SHE WON’T READ HER BOOK: Kelly Ripa isn’t letting a little criticism get her down. The talk show host appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast recently and commented on Kathie Lee Gifford saying she wouldn’t read her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, due to what Ripa wrote about Regis Philbin. “It’s really hard to sell a book, right? And this is like, week three of the book, right? And I mean, honestly, I’m not gonna lie, I was not reading any headlines anywhere. And suddenly all of these headlines pop up and there’s all of this attention on my book,” Ripa said. “So I am a person that tends to take a negative and turn it into a positive. And so my ultimate comment is, thank you.” The Live with Kelly and Ryan host added, “It’s like really hard to get attention on a book that’s been out for a couple of weeks and now it’s week two, second week on The New York Times Best Sellers list. It’s like, thank you, because I think that people that read the book will have a very different take on the book.”