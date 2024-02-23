Wendy Williams Is Diagnosed With Aphasia And Frontotemporal Dementia

On Thursday (February 22nd), Wendy Williams’ medical team announced that she has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia—the same type of dementia Bruce Willis was diagnosed with last year. This news comes a day after her family told People that she entered a facility in April of 2023 to seek treatment for “cognitive issues.”

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself,” her care team said in a statement. “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.”

They added that they decided to make her condition known as many have questioned the former talk show host’s “ability to process information” over the last few years—“particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.” They are also hoping to raise awareness “about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances.”