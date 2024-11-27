Wendy Williams’ Guardian Says Host Is ‘Permanently Disabled’ Due To Dementia

Wendy Williams‘ guardian stated in a recent legal filing obtained by TMZ that the former talk show host has been deemed “permanently incapacitated” due to her battle with dementia. Williams was diagnosed with aphasia and dementia in May 2023, a year after being placed under a legal guardianship. The court filing is part of a legal dispute between her guardian Sabrina Morrissey and the Where Is Wendy Williams? docuseries. Morrissey is seeking redactions to protect Williams’ privacy, including details about her health, family relationships, and finances. Despite last being seen in public in August and giving an interview about the Diddy case in early October, Williams had to end her 12-year tenure as host of the Wendy Williams Show in 2022 due to her medical condition, with Sherri Shepherd taking over as host. (People)