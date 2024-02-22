Wendy Williams’ Family Speaks Out About Her ‘Shocking And Heartbreaking’ Struggles

Wendy Williams’ family opened up to People in an interview published on Wednesday (February 21st) about the former talk show host’s “shocking and heartbreaking” struggles over the last three years. This comes just ahead of the premiere of the new documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? on Saturday (February 24th).

“We’ve all seen the images over the last few months — and, really, few years — of what has seemed like a spiral for my aunt,” Williams’ niece, Alex Finnie, said. “It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state.”

The Lifetime documentary crew began filming in 2022, as Williams prepared her comeback in Hollywood. They stopped filming in April of 2023, when she entered a facility to seek treatment for “cognitive issues.” She is still in the facility today, and her family told the outlet that only “a court-appointed legal guardian” has access to her.

“The people who love her cannot see her,” Williams’ sister, Wanda, added. “I think the big [question] is: How the hell did we get here?”