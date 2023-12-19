‘Wednesday,’ America Ferrera + More!

A ‘WEDNESDAY’ SPINOFF CENTERED ON UNCLE FESTER IS IN THE WORKS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is working on a spinoff of its hit show, Wednesday. The new series will focus on Uncle Fester, played by Fred Armisen. “When you create a world like this, the intention is any one of these characters could be the lead in their own show,” showrunner Al Gough told the outlet. “Certainly it’s cast that way, when you have Fred Armisen, when you have Catherine Zeta-Jones, when you have Luis Guzman. It’s certainly something we’ve discussed and would very much like to, in success, really branch out this world beyond just Wednesday.”

AMERICA FERRERA TO RECEIVE SEEHER AWARD AT CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS: Deadline reports that America Ferrera will receive the SeeHer Award at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards. Recipients from previous years include Viola Davis, Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Halle Berry, and Janelle Monáe. The Ugly Betty actor was also nominated for the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Barbie. Chelsea Handler is set to host the event, which will air on the CW on January 14th.