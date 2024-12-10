Warner Bros. Shuffles Film Release Schedule For Packed Summer

Warner Bros. made some changes to its film release schedule, moving Final Destination: Bloodlines to May 2025, replacing the J.J. Abrams-produced mystery thriller Flowervale Street. That movie will now arrive in March 2026. Final Destination: Bloodlines will now be the only major studio release on its date at the start of a busy summer, falling between Marvel’s Thunderbolts, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch. Warner Bros. also announced that Animal Friends — a live-action/CGI hybrid road trip adventure starring Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza and TikToker Addison Rae — has been pushed back to October 10th.

Other big movies arriving in summer 2025 include Karate Kid: Legends (May 30), 28 Years Later (June 20), Jurassic World Rebirth (July 2), Superman (July 11), The Smurfs Movie (July 18), and The Fantastic Four (July 25). (Variety)