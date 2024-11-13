Warner Bros. Selling Fully Functional $3 Million “Tumbler” Batmobile Replicas

To mark Batman’s 85th anniversary, Warner Bros. will release a limited run of fully functioning, non-street legal replicas of the Tumbler Batmobile from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. Priced at $2,990,000 each, these vehicles will feature a 6.2-liter, 525-horsepower engine, simulated gun turrets, and kevlar-carbon fiber construction. Buyers must submit applications and a deposit, with each Tumbler taking approximately 15 months to construct and deliver. While these vehicles lack standard safety features and aren’t meant for road use, there is speculation about potential modifications by buyers to change that. (COS)