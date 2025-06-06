Warner Bros. Developing New Care Bears Movie with Director Josh Greenbaum

Warner Bros. is in the early stages of developing a new Care Bears movie, with Josh Greenbaum set to direct. The project, which has not yet announced a writer or plot details, is being produced by Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Jonathan Goldstein, and John Francis Daley. Executive producers include Sean Gorman and Daniel Barnes. The Care Bears, beloved characters originating from greeting cards in the 1980s, have appeared in various films and TV series. Greenbaum, known for his work on Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, is also working on a pickleball movie and a Spaceballs sequel. The Care Bears franchise is owned by Cloudco Entertainment. (Hollywoodreporter)