WandaVision Wins 4, Including Best Show At MTV Movie And TV Awards

MTV handed out their Movies and Television Awards on Sunday night (May 16.) To All The Boys; Always and Forever took Best Movie and WandaVision won Best Show.

In all, WandaVision won 4 out of 5 nominations, including Best Fight scene, as well as Best Performance in a Show, which went to Elizabeth Olsen. And Best Villain was awarded to Kathryn Hahn.

Best Movie Performance went to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last August.

The event rallied around host, Leslie Jones who appeared in several skits through-out the two-hour program. In a format that was similar to the Oscars in years past, Jones would pop up in movie footage and change the course of the script. She also won Best Comedic Performance for her role in Coming 2 America.

Scarlett Johansson was honored with the Generation Award for her many roles, including in the upcoming film, Black Widow. Sacha Baron Cohen was presented with the Comedic Genius Award, which several of his most iconic characters accepted on his behalf.

The show aired live from the Palladium in Los Angeles and for the first time ever, The MTV Movie and TV Awards will include a second night of celebration. Part 2 will feature unscripted programs, such as reality TV and airs tonight (May 17.)

WINNERS

BEST MOVIE

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT

Wanda vs. Agatha, WandaVision

Best Musical Moments

Julie and the Phantoms, Edge of Great

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Victoria Pedretti, Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor

BEST DUO

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

HIGHLIGHTS

Billy Porter presented Scarlett Johansson with the Generation Award.

presented Scarlett Johansson with the Generation Award. In her pre-taped acceptance speech from home, her comedian husband, Colin Jost walked over and poured green slime on her head, seemingly confusing the MTV Awards with Nickelodeon .

walked over and poured green slime on her head, seemingly confusing the with . Snoop Dogg playing the tunes between presentations.

playing the tunes between presentations. In a very explicit and R rated presentation, Seth Rogen presented Sacha Baron Cohen with the Comedic Genius Award, for his many years of success in the film industry.

presented Sacha Baron Cohen with the Comedic Genius Award, for his many years of success in the film industry. In Sacha Baren Cohen’s acceptance speech, he played several of his characters and they interacted with each other.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka from The Karate Kid appeared on stage together and fell into their old characters from the 1984 film.

and from appeared on stage together and fell into their old characters from the 1984 film. Leslie Jones showcasing her talent in skits throughout the show. Of note, her screaming down Godzilla .

. Madelyn Cline laying a big kiss on Chase Stokes after they won Best Kiss.

laying a big kiss on after they won Best Kiss. Victoria Pedretti’s acceptance speech for Most Frightened Performance… seemed awkward at first, but ended with applause.

BROADCAST SOUND