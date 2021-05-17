WandaVision Wins 4, Including Best Show At MTV Movie And TV Awards
MTV handed out their Movies and Television Awards on Sunday night (May 16.) To All The Boys; Always and Forever took Best Movie and WandaVision won Best Show.
In all, WandaVision won 4 out of 5 nominations, including Best Fight scene, as well as Best Performance in a Show, which went to Elizabeth Olsen. And Best Villain was awarded to Kathryn Hahn.
Best Movie Performance went to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last August.
The event rallied around host, Leslie Jones who appeared in several skits through-out the two-hour program. In a format that was similar to the Oscars in years past, Jones would pop up in movie footage and change the course of the script. She also won Best Comedic Performance for her role in Coming 2 America.
Scarlett Johansson was honored with the Generation Award for her many roles, including in the upcoming film, Black Widow. Sacha Baron Cohen was presented with the Comedic Genius Award, which several of his most iconic characters accepted on his behalf.
The show aired live from the Palladium in Los Angeles and for the first time ever, The MTV Movie and TV Awards will include a second night of celebration. Part 2 will feature unscripted programs, such as reality TV and airs tonight (May 17.)
WINNERS
- BEST MOVIE
- To All the Boys: Always and Forever
- BEST SHOW
- WandaVision
- BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- BEST HERO
- Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- BEST KISS
- Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks
- BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
- Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
- BEST VILLAIN
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- BEST FIGHT
- Wanda vs. Agatha, WandaVision
- Best Musical Moments
- Julie and the Phantoms, Edge of Great
- MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
- Victoria Pedretti, Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor
- BEST DUO
- Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
HIGHLIGHTS
- Billy Porter presented Scarlett Johansson with the Generation Award.
- In her pre-taped acceptance speech from home, her comedian husband, Colin Jost walked over and poured green slime on her head, seemingly confusing the MTV Awards with Nickelodeon.
- Snoop Dogg playing the tunes between presentations.
- In a very explicit and R rated presentation, Seth Rogen presented Sacha Baron Cohen with the Comedic Genius Award, for his many years of success in the film industry.
- In Sacha Baren Cohen’s acceptance speech, he played several of his characters and they interacted with each other.
- Ralph Macchio and William Zabka from The Karate Kid appeared on stage together and fell into their old characters from the 1984 film.
- Leslie Jones showcasing her talent in skits throughout the show. Of note, her screaming down Godzilla.
- Madelyn Cline laying a big kiss on Chase Stokes after they won Best Kiss.
- Victoria Pedretti’s acceptance speech for Most Frightened Performance… seemed awkward at first, but ended with applause.
