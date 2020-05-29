Wanda Sykes Roasts Scott Baio for Slamming Biden and Defending Barr

Wanda Sykes and Scott Baio are going at it on Twitter after the Charles in Charge star slammed her for defending Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” remarks.

He wrote: “Hey @iamwandasykes why is it okay for @JoeBiden to say something clearly racist but @therealroseanne gets kicked off of her own show that YOU are a writer on, for making a mistake?” Baio tweeted. “Is it because you’re a full of s–t, hack liberal?”

Baio was referring to Sykes defending Biden who said that anyone who would vote for President Trump “ain’t black.”

“Biden feels at home speaking to the Black community. He made a joke. Comedy ain’t easy, but he didn’t say 2 go shoot Clorox in our tits,” Sykes wrote.

Later, she shared her thoughts on the difference between Barr and Biden’s comments, writing that the former vice president “didn’t say, ‘Then you ain’t an ape.'” She then quipped that she had to “get back to work,” and wished him luck in “whatever it is” he does.