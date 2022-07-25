Wakanda Forever, The Sandman, Keanu Reeves + More!

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘WAKANDA FOREVER:’ According to Today, Marvel released the first teaser for the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on Saturday (July 23rd). The new film stands as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred as King T’Challa in the 2018 film—and who passed away from colon cancer in 2020. In the two-minute teaser, a mural of T’Challa can be seen, as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) says in an emotional speech, “I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world and now my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?”

THE TRAILER FOR ‘THE SANDMAN’ IS RELEASED: The AV Club reports that the trailer for the long-awaited TV series The Sandman, based on the comic book series by Neil Gaiman, dropped on Saturday (July 24th) at Comic-Con. Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star in the Netflix series.

SEE KEANU REEVES IN THE TRAILER FOR ‘JOHN WICK 4:’ Variety reports that Keanu Reeves surprised fans at the San Diego Comic-Con Friday night (July 22nd) to debut footage from John Wick 4. The Matrix star crashed the Collider’s Directors on Directing panel, where director Chad Stahelski was a panelist.

‘NAKED AND AFRAID’ CONTESTANT MELANIE RAUSCHER DIES AT 35: Deadline reports that Melanie Rauscher, who appeared on two seasons of Naked and Afraid, was found dead on July 17th in Prescott, Arizona. Rauscher reportedly died in a guest room at a home where she was dog sitting. No foul play or drug use is suspected. The 35-year-old reality star did not leave a suicide note, and the dog she was caring for was unharmed.